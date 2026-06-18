Evolve Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.31 Million in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,525 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $84,753,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,657 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $325,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $698,977,000 after acquiring an additional 783,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,528,242 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $170,888,000 after acquiring an additional 726,022 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $115.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 target price on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.59.

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Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,994.87. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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