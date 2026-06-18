Evolve Private Wealth LLC Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 53,142 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,330,717 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $477,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,816 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,453,980 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $572,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,469,250 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $864,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,294,134 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $399,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $99.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $102.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CVS Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.68.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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