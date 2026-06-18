Evolve Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,646 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,578,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 0.6% of Evolve Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:COF opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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