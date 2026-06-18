Evolve Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 316.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 80.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $205.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $209.96 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $220.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is $204.47 and its 200-day moving average is $194.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is 62.54%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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