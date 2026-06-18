Evolve Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $121,295.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,258.37. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,590. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $297.94 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $363.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's 50 day moving average is $311.60 and its 200 day moving average is $320.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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