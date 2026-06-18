Evolve Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,886 Chubb Limited $CB

Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,886 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Chubb by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Chubb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 884.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore increased their price objective on Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Chubb from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC upped their price target on Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $349.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $328.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.74. The stock has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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