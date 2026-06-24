Evolve Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,033 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Evolve Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 10,033 shares during the quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 29.7% in the first quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $184.57 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The business's 50-day moving average price is $188.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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