Evolve Private Wealth LLC Takes $6.83 Million Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,020 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,831,000.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.15, for a total value of $5,216,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at $22,247,713.95. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.07, for a total value of $4,540,681.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at $24,712,246.04. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 636,168 shares of company stock valued at $359,249,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $551.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $565.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.96. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $272.12 and a twelve month high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here