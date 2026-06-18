Evolve Private Wealth LLC Takes $7.12 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,550 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $7,123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $374.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $467.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $397.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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