Evolve Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,169,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,821,546,000 after buying an additional 868,529 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,367,551 shares of the company's stock worth $2,249,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,948,112 shares of the company's stock worth $2,153,622,000 after acquiring an additional 386,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,398,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $837,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kroger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,242,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $764,932,000 after acquiring an additional 122,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Kroger Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.67.

View Our Latest Report on KR

Key Kroger News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Kroger is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on June 18, and recent articles suggest investors are positioning cautiously ahead of the print. Analysts expect the quarter to be largely in line, but the stock may be reacting to uncertainty around guidance and execution. Kroger Earnings: What To Look For From KR

Kroger is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on June 18, and recent articles suggest investors are positioning cautiously ahead of the print. Analysts expect the quarter to be largely in line, but the stock may be reacting to uncertainty around guidance and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Management is pushing broad price reductions to win back shoppers, including new digital pricing initiatives and promotional offers. That may help traffic, but investors are worried the strategy could squeeze margins in a competitive grocery market. Kroger Slides as Margin Concerns and Merger Litigation Weigh on Sentiment

Management is pushing broad price reductions to win back shoppers, including new digital pricing initiatives and promotional offers. That may help traffic, but investors are worried the strategy could squeeze margins in a competitive grocery market. Neutral Sentiment: The company has guided for 2026 identical sales growth excluding fuel of 1% to 2% and adjusted EPS of $5.10 to $5.30, which leaves limited room for disappointment if pricing pressure or weak food sales trends continue. Why Kroger shares are falling today

The company has guided for 2026 identical sales growth excluding fuel of 1% to 2% and adjusted EPS of $5.10 to $5.30, which leaves limited room for disappointment if pricing pressure or weak food sales trends continue. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing litigation related to the blocked Albertsons merger remains an overhang, adding legal uncertainty and keeping some investors on the sidelines. Kroger Slides as Margin Concerns and Merger Litigation Weigh on Sentiment

Ongoing litigation related to the blocked Albertsons merger remains an overhang, adding legal uncertainty and keeping some investors on the sidelines. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary has turned more cautious, with some firms trimming price targets on weaker food sales expectations and the possibility that Kroger will only reiterate, not raise, its outlook. Why Kroger shares are falling today

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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