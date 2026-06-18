EVR Research LP Has $17.34 Million Holdings in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

EVR Research LP raised its stake in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. World Kinect makes up approximately 9.4% of EVR Research LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EVR Research LP owned 1.33% of World Kinect worth $17,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 52.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 977.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,630 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company's stock.

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World Kinect Stock Down 0.7%

World Kinect stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. World Kinect Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $576,727.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,126,124.61. This represents a 33.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael John Kroll sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,647. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,265. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of World Kinect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of World Kinect from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on World Kinect

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Further Reading

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