Ewa LLC Purchases 4,833 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ewa LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Ewa LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ewa LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $24,240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,032,291 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,749,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583,332 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,935,671,000 after purchasing an additional 223,743 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,625,464 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 539,679 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $393.11 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $363.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,931 shares of company stock worth $36,886,538. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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