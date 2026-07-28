Excelsior Advisor Network LLC Acquires 11,897 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Excelsior Advisor Network LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 288.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,327,000. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,840,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $89.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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