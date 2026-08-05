Excelsior Advisor Network LLC Buys 3,967 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Excelsior Advisor Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Excelsior Advisor Network LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 418,019 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $120,206,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Family Manage LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 86,432 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Alphabet by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 346,000 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $99,496,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIHO Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RIHO Partners LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $377.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.67 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total value of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,015.20. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $2,232,808.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 in the last 90 days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and earnings momentum remain the main catalyst. Alphabet’s recent quarterly results substantially exceeded expectations, with revenue of $119.8 billion versus the $117.1 billion consensus estimate. Analysts and investors are increasingly viewing the company’s heavy AI spending as supporting accelerating cloud revenue and future monetization. AI stocks have bottomed

Alphabet’s recent quarterly results substantially exceeded expectations, with revenue of $119.8 billion versus the $117.1 billion consensus estimate. Analysts and investors are increasingly viewing the company’s heavy AI spending as supporting accelerating cloud revenue and future monetization. Positive Sentiment: Waymo is showing progress toward commercialization. Alphabet-owned Waymo removed the waitlist for its Dallas robotaxi service, expanding access as it scales across the United States and internationally. Separate analysis reported that Waymo vehicles have materially lower crash rates than human-driven vehicles, strengthening the long-term case for the business. Waymo expands Dallas robotaxi service

Alphabet-owned Waymo removed the waitlist for its Dallas robotaxi service, expanding access as it scales across the United States and internationally. Separate analysis reported that Waymo vehicles have materially lower crash rates than human-driven vehicles, strengthening the long-term case for the business. Positive Sentiment: Google’s commercial AI reach is broadening. Oracle is deepening its integration with Google Gemini, while Google also secured computing and strategic partnerships involving SpaceX, Paris Saint-Germain and renewable-energy developer RWE. These deals could support enterprise adoption, cloud demand and infrastructure reliability. Oracle deepens Gemini integration

Oracle is deepening its integration with Google Gemini, while Google also secured computing and strategic partnerships involving SpaceX, Paris Saint-Germain and renewable-energy developer RWE. These deals could support enterprise adoption, cloud demand and infrastructure reliability. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet is participating in White House AI discussions. Google, OpenAI and Anthropic met with administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. Clearer rules could eventually benefit large platforms, although new compliance requirements remain uncertain. White House AI safety meeting

Google, OpenAI and Anthropic met with administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. Clearer rules could eventually benefit large platforms, although new compliance requirements remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Legal and regulatory risks are limiting the upside. Pomerantz LLP is investigating potential investor claims, while an advocacy group urged courts to require Google to divest Chrome. Alphabet also faces renewed scrutiny over alleged exclusionary ad-tech practices. These matters could lead to fines, structural remedies or increased operating restrictions. Chrome divestiture advocacy

Pomerantz LLP is investigating potential investor claims, while an advocacy group urged courts to require Google to divest Chrome. Alphabet also faces renewed scrutiny over alleged exclusionary ad-tech practices. These matters could lead to fines, structural remedies or increased operating restrictions. Negative Sentiment: AI infrastructure commitments create financial risk. Alphabet is among several hyperscalers facing roughly $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease payments, raising concerns about capital intensity and returns if AI demand or monetization slows. Big Tech data-center lease burden

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $440.00 price target (up from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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