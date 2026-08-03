Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL - Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 913,802 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 279,958 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.36% of Exelixis worth $39,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,181 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,779 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $54,153,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,458 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 134.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Exelixis from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelixis from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Exelixis from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $610.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.51 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 35.08%.The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $198,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 284,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375,611.20. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 9,812 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $491,973.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $806,201.06. This trade represents a 37.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,170 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,641. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis's translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company's most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

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