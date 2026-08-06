Exelon Corporation $EXC Stake Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,992 shares of the company's stock after selling 98,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Exelon were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,715,457,000 after purchasing an additional 595,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,623,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,904,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,786 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,620,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,206,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,251 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,964,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $913,853,000 after buying an additional 595,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,663,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $840,043,000 after buying an additional 393,917 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price objective on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Exelon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.33.

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Exelon Stock Down 0.2%

EXC stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exelon's payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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