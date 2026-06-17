ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $17.68 Million Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Free Report) by 235.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,888 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,165 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $295.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ ASND opened at $231.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock's 50-day moving average is $232.07 and its 200-day moving average is $223.94. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $160.86 and a one year high of $250.74.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ascendis Pharma A/S

In other Ascendis Pharma A/S news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.80 per share, with a total value of $95,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 400 shares in the company, valued at $95,120. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Flemming Steen Jensen sold 19,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total value of $4,641,015.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

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