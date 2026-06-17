ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $31.53 Million in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 261,999 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $31,529,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from neutral to buy and set a $154 price target, saying the shares look undervalued after the recent pullback. Benzinga

Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from neutral to buy and set a $154 price target, saying the shares look undervalued after the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: Exxon filed for a 35-well exploration campaign in Guyana’s Stabroek block, reinforcing growth potential in one of its most important long-term assets. Article Title

Exxon filed for a 35-well exploration campaign in Guyana’s Stabroek block, reinforcing growth potential in one of its most important long-term assets. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media reports continue to highlight Exxon as a possible acquisition player, including speculation around Woodside Energy, but nothing has been confirmed. Article Title

Analysts and media reports continue to highlight Exxon as a possible acquisition player, including speculation around Woodside Energy, but nothing has been confirmed. Neutral Sentiment: Broader energy stocks are weaker pre-market, which adds sector-wide pressure on XOM even as the stock draws positive analyst commentary. Article Title

Broader energy stocks are weaker pre-market, which adds sector-wide pressure on XOM even as the stock draws positive analyst commentary. Negative Sentiment: Lower crude prices are the main headwind, since a sustained move below $80 could reduce ExxonMobil’s earnings power and slow investor enthusiasm for its upstream growth story. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.92. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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