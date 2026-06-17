ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 187,402 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $23,493,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.43% of CommVault Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 2,950.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the software maker's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 188.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on CommVault Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Key Headlines Impacting CommVault Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stephens raised its price target on Commvault Systems to $155 from $135 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Benzinga report on Stephens price target increase

Stephens raised its price target on Commvault Systems to $155 from $135 and reiterated an rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz, Levi & Korsinsky, the Gross Law Firm, and others, issued investor reminders about the CVLT securities class action and lead-plaintiff deadline. PR Newswire article on class action filing

Several law firms, including Rosen, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz, Levi & Korsinsky, the Gross Law Firm, and others, issued investor reminders about the CVLT securities class action and lead-plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: The class action alleges Commvault may have violated federal securities laws by making misleading disclosures during the April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026 period, which could increase legal risk and keep pressure on the shares. Business Wire article on Levi & Korsinsky alert

The class action alleges Commvault may have violated federal securities laws by making misleading disclosures during the April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026 period, which could increase legal risk and keep pressure on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Zacks noted that CVLT fell more than the broader market in the latest session, reinforcing the weaker tone around the stock. Zacks article on CVLT decline

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In related news, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $112,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,413.04. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,046,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 315,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,269,119.73. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,025 shares of company stock worth $5,748,457. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems Trading Down 1.7%

CVLT opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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