ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 27,857 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,645 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP's holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock worth $43,873,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 663,416 shares of the company's stock worth $67,337,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $7,165,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,313,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1%

C opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $143.56. The company has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $128.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $147.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.62.

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Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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