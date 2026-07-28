Exome Asset Management LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Exome Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Exome Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Exome Asset Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $49,772,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,287.2% during the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 60,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 34,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $33,757,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $512.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $455.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE UNH opened at $416.89 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $408.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.11. The company has a market capitalization of $378.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here