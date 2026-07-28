Exome Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. $AVTX

Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Exome Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Avalo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTX shares. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.80.

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Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.78. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $111,886.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 423 shares in the company, valued at $5,596.29. This trade represents a 95.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mittie Doyle sold 1,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,776 shares in the company, valued at $931,968. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,428 shares of company stock worth $1,762,722. 4.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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