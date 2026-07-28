Exome Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 88,510 Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE

Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Exome Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Maze Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAZE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason V. Coloma sold 34,501 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,034,339.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,337 shares in the company, valued at $699,643.26. The trade was a 59.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $190,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $266,461.11. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 141,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,939 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ MAZE opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.14. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $53.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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