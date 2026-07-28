Exome Asset Management LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. $GLUE

Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 179,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. Monte Rosa Therapeutics comprises about 1.5% of Exome Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Exome Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, insider Filip Janku sold 5,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $132,471.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,994. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Champoux sold 2,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,420. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,778 shares of company stock worth $1,768,581. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0%

GLUE stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.56. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLUE shares. Zacks Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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