Expect Equity LLC Buys 13,060 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Expect Equity LLC grew its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,410 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. ATI comprises 3.2% of Expect Equity LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Expect Equity LLC's holdings in ATI were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. This represents a 21.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ATI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $164.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $196.86 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.57. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $203.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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