Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Position Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,113 shares of the online travel company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,223 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Expedia Group worth $62,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $239.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.81. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. Expedia Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $284.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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