Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,384 shares of the online travel company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price target on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.30.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPE

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $268.69 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.27 and a 52-week high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50-day moving average is $236.11 and its 200-day moving average is $245.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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