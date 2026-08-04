Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Stock Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,189 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 11,331,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.01% of Expedia Group worth $285,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $787,049,000 after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after acquiring an additional 728,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $667,507,000 after acquiring an additional 230,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $292.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $298.03 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $312.40. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expedia Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expedia Group wasn't on the list.

While Expedia Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here