Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,973 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,553 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,384,347 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $198,280,000 after acquiring an additional 405,129 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 142.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,922 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 205,762 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day moving average is $156.39. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $110.48 and a one year high of $183.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.Expeditors International of Washington's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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