Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853,155 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 226,510 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.64% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $122,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,528 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,213,000. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,940 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,392 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 29,678 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.56.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.10. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.48 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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