Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,961 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 53,226 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $66,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,708,656 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $945,004,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,312,305 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $940,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,942,740 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $238,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $235,486,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $231,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,457 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.Expeditors International of Washington's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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