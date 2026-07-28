Extract Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,348,303 Gold Royalty Corp. $GROY

Extract Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,348,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000. Gold Royalty makes up about 1.7% of Extract Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Extract Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Gold Royalty as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,504 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gold Royalty by 1,918.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 990,515 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Gold Royalty from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gold Royalty from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GROY

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm's fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $609.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm's diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development‐stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

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