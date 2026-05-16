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ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM is S&CO Inc.'s 3rd Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • S&CO Inc. trimmed its ExxonMobil stake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, but ExxonMobil remains its 3rd largest position at 526,898 shares worth about $63.4 million.
  • ExxonMobil reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.16 versus estimates of $0.98 and revenue of $83.16 billion, while analysts now expect about $11.5 in full-year EPS.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share, implying an annualized payout of $4.12 and a 2.6% yield; analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target of $163.95.
  • Interested in ExxonMobil? Here are five stocks we like better.

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,898 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 8,838 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 3.9% of S&CO Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. S&CO Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $63,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,393 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $157.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExxonMobil Profile

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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