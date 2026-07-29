ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after buying an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after buying an additional 445,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,102,708,000 after acquiring an additional 293,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered ExxonMobil from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Price Performance

ExxonMobil stock opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.08. The company has a market cap of $635.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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