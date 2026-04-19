ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,192 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $52,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,790,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,466 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,194,493 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,517,179,000 after purchasing an additional 340,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,687,000 after purchasing an additional 886,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.15.

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Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $608.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 61.58%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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