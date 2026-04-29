ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises 0.7% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $126,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,393 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $626.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.65. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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