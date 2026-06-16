ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,151 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $64,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of XOM opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.73. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $583.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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