ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Castellan Group

Castellan Group lowered its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,862 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 48,111 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for 0.3% of Castellan Group's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Castellan Group's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after buying an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.70.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its price target on ExxonMobil to $155 from $172 but kept a buy rating, implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock. Benzinga report

TD Cowen trimmed its price target on ExxonMobil to $155 from $172 but kept a rating, implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for ExxonMobil, which can help reinforce investor expectations for solid profitability.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for ExxonMobil, which can help reinforce investor expectations for solid profitability. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil completed its redomiciliation and holding company transition from New Jersey to Texas, and shareholders approved the move while the company kept its XOM ticker. Yahoo Finance article

ExxonMobil completed its redomiciliation and holding company transition from New Jersey to Texas, and shareholders approved the move while the company kept its XOM ticker. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil advanced its Cyprus gas export plan with QatarEnergy, adding to its long-term growth and LNG-related opportunities. Yahoo Finance article

ExxonMobil advanced its Cyprus gas export plan with QatarEnergy, adding to its long-term growth and LNG-related opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts highlighted that ExxonMobil’s Permian upstream business may still hold up even if oil stays below $70, suggesting operations can remain resilient near current price levels. Zacks article

Analysts highlighted that ExxonMobil’s Permian upstream business may still hold up even if oil stays below $70, suggesting operations can remain resilient near current price levels. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis suggested XOM may be approaching support near its 200-day moving average, which could help stabilize the stock, but the broader energy sector was also weaker. Yahoo Finance sector update

Technical analysis suggested XOM may be approaching support near its 200-day moving average, which could help stabilize the stock, but the broader energy sector was also weaker. Negative Sentiment: Oil prices fell to a four-month low, creating a headwind for ExxonMobil and other integrated oil producers because weaker crude can pressure upstream earnings and sentiment. TheStreet article

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $137.03 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $567.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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