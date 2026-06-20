ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905,061 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 439,672 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of ExxonMobil worth $469,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.0%

XOM stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $571.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here