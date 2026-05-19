ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Stock Position Decreased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,650 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 69,253 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $165,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,393 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $160.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $664.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.92.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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