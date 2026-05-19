F m Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

F m Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $363.40.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 257,931 shares of company stock valued at $36,886,538 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $393.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.28 and a 200 day moving average of $318.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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