F m Investments LLC Sells 5,991 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

F m Investments LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,988 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of F m Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. F m Investments LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $696,885,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $679,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,958 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,516,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,086,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $300.91 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $299.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $256.00 and a 1-year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,553 shares of company stock worth $22,593,804. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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