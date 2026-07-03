F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,302 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.31% of F5 worth $51,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in F5 by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,368 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $100,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,706,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,529 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in F5 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,634,361 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $528,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $140,460,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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F5 Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $408.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $374.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.57. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $427.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. F5's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,158.08. This represents a 22.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total value of $1,006,636.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,930,492.02. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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