FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 683.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,094 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $267.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $208.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average of $239.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $453.41.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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