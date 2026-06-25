FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,785 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 160,515 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of FactSet Research Systems worth $19,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BOKF NA grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. UBS Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $267.69.

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FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:FDS opened at $216.76 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $231.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $453.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The company had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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