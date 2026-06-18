Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Holdings Decreased by 4D Advisors LLC

4D Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 3.7% of 4D Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 4D Advisors LLC's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 18.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,037 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,947 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,126.49 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,998.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,346.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,626.50.

Read Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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