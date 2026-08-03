Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $16,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,124.66 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,216.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,230.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.17 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 34.05%.The company's revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.430-42.430 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Fair Isaac

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Positive Sentiment: FICO beat earnings expectations and raised its outlook. Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Fair Isaac Raises Guidance As FICO Score Business Drives Growth

Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: The Scores business remained the key growth engine. Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Fair Isaac Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Scores, Revenues Up Year Over Year

Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive. Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Analyst Maintains Buy on FICO

Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Neutral Sentiment: Performance was mixed across business lines. Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth.

Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth. Negative Sentiment: Near-term mortgage headwinds and downside guidance details pressured the stock. Investors appear concerned that weaker mortgage activity and slower software momentum could limit growth, making the revenue miss more important than the EPS beat. The sharp reaction marked the stock’s weakest performance in several years. FICO Stock Drops the Most in 6 Years

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 967 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,353,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,200. This trade represents a 66.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FICO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,600.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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