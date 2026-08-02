Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayban acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,353,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $697,200. This represents a 66.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,600.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,124.66 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,216.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,233.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $870.01 and a twelve month high of $1,998.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.17 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 34.05%.The firm's revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.430-42.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Positive Sentiment: FICO beat earnings expectations and raised its outlook. Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Fair Isaac Raises Guidance As FICO Score Business Drives Growth

Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: The Scores business remained the key growth engine. Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Fair Isaac Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Scores, Revenues Up Year Over Year

Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive. Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Analyst Maintains Buy on FICO

Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Neutral Sentiment: Performance was mixed across business lines. Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth.

Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth. Negative Sentiment: Near-term mortgage headwinds and downside guidance details pressured the stock. Investors appear concerned that weaker mortgage activity and slower software momentum could limit growth, making the revenue miss more important than the EPS beat. The sharp reaction marked the stock’s weakest performance in several years. FICO Stock Drops the Most in 6 Years

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fair Isaac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fair Isaac wasn't on the list.

While Fair Isaac currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here