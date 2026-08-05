Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,494 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 239,429 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayban bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $29,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,048.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,208.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,222.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $674.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. Fair Isaac's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.430-42.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.14.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 967 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $1,353,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 498 shares in the company, valued at $697,200. The trade was a 66.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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