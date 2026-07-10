Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 249,422 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $266,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,250.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,627.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,277.40 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,280.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $870.01 and a 52 week high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The business had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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